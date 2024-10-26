Georgia’s choice: Europe or Russia?

+ ↺ − 16 px

The parliamentary elections held in Georgia on October 26, 2024, marked a decisive test for Georgian democracy and its aspirations for integration with the European Union.

The election, characterized by a record voter turnout and controversial incidents, has highlighted clear paths for the country, now at a significant geopolitical crossroads. Here are the key aspects and takeaways based on the latest news reports.According to the Central Election Commission, voter turnout reached 50.6% by 5:00 PM local time, higher than in the 2020 elections but still below the landmark 2012 election turnout, when the Georgian Dream party came to power. This turnout reflects the public's high interest in the country’s future path, particularly in light of the intense debate over choosing between the European Union and Russian influence.President Salome Zourabichvili condemned incidents of violence reported at polling stations. Videos circulated on social media showed alleged ballot tampering and an attack on an opposition leader in Marneuli, in southern Georgia. Such incidents not only undermine trust in the elections but also cast doubt on the government’s ability to ensure a safe electoral process.The election campaign unfolded against a backdrop of competition between two directions:Pro-Western candidates and a united opposition coalition campaigned to strengthen ties with the European Union and promote democratic institutions.The ruling Georgian Dream party, accused of leaning towards Russian social and political models, focused on retaining its power by emphasizing "traditional" values and domestic stability.Opposition vs. Georgian Dream — New Unity Against the Status QuoIn this election, a unique coalition of pro-Western opposition forces came together against the ruling party led by billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili. The opposition aimed to leverage public dissatisfaction with the government’s pro-Russia stance, presenting a strong platform for democratic and pro-Western reforms.The European Union has explicitly stated that the election results will be decisive for Georgia’s EU membership prospects. The recent suspension of Georgia’s EU candidate status sent a warning signal about a potential departure from the democratic path, with the EU cautioning that the government’s future actions could ultimately determine the country’s path — towards Europe or Russia.For the first time in Georgia’s elections, electronic scanners were used at ballot boxes, aiming to enhance transparency and modernize the voting process. However, technical issues recorded at some polling stations demonstrated the need for further system improvements and better training for election staff.According to the latest reports, the first results were expected a few hours after polls closed at 8:00 PM local time. The Central Election Commission planned to announce preliminary results, based on 90% of the ballots counted, by 10:00 PM.This election could be a turning point for Georgia, shaping the direction the country will take in the coming years. Whether Georgia pursues deeper ties with Europe and the EU or shifts closer to a Russian model will depend on the post-election process and the international community’s response to the outcome.

