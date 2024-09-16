Germany bets on deeper integration with Uzbekistan
By Samir MuradovGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan marks a significant diplomatic move , driven by the global shifts in geopolitics and the increasing Western interest in Central Asia. With Russia and China expanding their influence in the region, Germany is now seeking a balance, using both economic and diplomatic channels to boost its presence in these key Central Asian nations.
Scholz kicked off his three-day tour on September 15 with a visit to Samarkand, where he met with Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The talks led to the signing of eight important agreements, covering areas like migration, economic cooperation, sustainable development, and technological partnerships. It's clear that Germany is focusing on deeper integration with Uzbekistan, seeing it as a critical ally in Central Asia.
One standout agreement centers on migration and mobility, making it easier for skilled workers to move to Germany—a direct response to Germany's labor shortages. But there’s more to this deal than meets the eye. Behind it lies a bigger political aim—creating a new route for Afghan refugees through Uzbekistan. This move strengthens Uzbekistan’s role as a key partner for Germany in handling migration issues, particularly those linked to the Afghan crisis.
In addition to migration, the agreements on transportation, critical minerals, and business cooperation highlight that for Germany, Central Asia isn't just a resource hub—it's a key part of their strategy to diversify supply chains. With its rich reserves of critical minerals, Uzbekistan is becoming a vital partner for Germany, which is keen to reduce its reliance on China.
This is especially crucial given the global race to secure rare earth metals, vital for high-tech and green technologies. Uzbekistan, with its stores of uranium, copper, and rare metals, could play a pivotal role in Germany’s plans.
Scholz’s visit also put a spotlight on sustainable development and environmental issues. The signing of a memorandum on climate change cooperation and an agreement on sustainable water use as part of the "Green Central Asia" initiative shows Germany’s intention to expand its influence in ecological matters. Central Asia is a region already facing serious water and environmental challenges.
On the geopolitical front, Germany is using "soft power" by offering solutions to these environmental problems, aiming to position itself as a leader in climate change and sustainability efforts.
Next, Scholz will visit Kazakhstan, where he’s set to meet with the leaders of all five Central Asian countries at a regional summit. This is part of Germany’s broader effort to boost its influence in Central Asia amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Kazakhstan, with its vast oil and gas reserves, already plays a crucial role in Europe’s energy dialogue, and Germany is looking to strengthen its presence in the country’s energy sector.
Energy security will be a key focus during these talks, as Kazakhstan emerges as a vital supplier of oil and gas to Europe, especially with the current sanctions on Russia. This underscores how important Central Asia is to the global energy market and Germany’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian resources.
Scholz’s tour of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan highlights Germany’s broad interests in Central Asia, from migration and energy to sustainability and climate action. As global competition for resources and influence heats up, Germany is stepping up its game in a region long dominated by bigger geopolitical players like Russia and China.
By balancing its relationships with these key nations, Germany is making it clear that Central Asia is more than just a resource transit zone—it’s a strategically important region that could play a crucial role in shaping global economic and political developments.