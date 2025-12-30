In Photos: Stunning aerial shots of 2025

A drone view shows a cut in the trees marking the border between Canada and the U.S. in Champlain, New York, February 4. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2025 has been a remarkable year for aerial and drone photography, capturing breathtaking views from every corner of the globe.

News.Az, citing Reuters, presents a curated selection of the year’s most stunning aerial shots, showcasing the creativity, skill, and vision that define modern aerial photography.

Former circus artist Krystian Kaulis takes a swim with Mrs Meyer, an American alligator, in an outdoor pool in Elmenhorst, Germany, August 1. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Palestinians, who were displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, make their way back to their homes in northern Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip, January 27. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

A drone view of detainees forming the letters SOS with their bodies in the courtyard at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility, where Venezuelans facing deportation are held, in Anson, Texas, April 28. REUTERS/Paul Ratje

A drone view shows the scene where U.S. conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, September 11. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Lava emerges through a fissure following a volcano eruption near Grindavik, Reykjanes, Iceland, July 16. Hordur Kristleifsson/Civil Protection of Iceland

A drone view of buildings destroyed during the Palisades Fire in Malibu, California, January 15. REUTERS/Matt Mills

A drone view shows people walking in a flooded area in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, Thailand, November 23. REUTERS/Roylee Suriyaworakul

Livestock moves through floodwaters caused by heavy rain, near Trinidad, Bolivia, April 2. REUTERS/Ipa Ibanez

A drone photo of rescue forces at the impact site of residential homes, following missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 14. REUTERS/Yair Palti

A drone view shows burnt cars following a wildfire in Dymi, near Patras, Greece, August 14. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

A drone view shows demonstrators observing 15 minutes of silence in memory of the victims of the fatal November 2024 Novi Sad railway station roof collapse, during a protest in Kragujevac, Serbia, February 15. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A drone view shows workers during recovery efforts at the site of the collapsed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 9. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

A drone view shows buildings and roads submerged in floodwaters after heavy rain in Rongjiang county, Guizhou province, China, June 24. via China Daily

A drone view of damage caused by Hurricane Melissa, in Belmont, Jamaica, November 2. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

