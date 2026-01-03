Yandex metrika counter

In Photos: Multiple explosions rock Caracas amid US tensions

Photo: AP

Several explosions rocked Venezuela's capital Caracas early Saturday.

Some areas of the city were without electricity, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The first blast was recorded at approximately 1.50am local time (0.50aET).

“One was so strong, my window was shaking after it,” CNNE correspondent Osmary Hernandez said.

Several areas of the city were without power and CNN journalists in the Venezuelan capital could hear sound of aircraft after the explosions.

Venezuelan news outlets Efecto Cocuyo and Tal Cual Digital reported explosions were also heard in La Guaira state north of Caracas and on the country’s coast, and at Higuerote a city on the coast in Miranda state.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that the US is preparing to take new action against alleged drug trafficking networks in Venezuela and that strikes on land will start “soon.”

Below are some photos showing the explosions.

News about - In Photos: Multiple explosions rock Caracas amid US tensionsPhoto: Al Jazeera

News about - In Photos: Multiple explosions rock Caracas amid US tensionsA column of smoke rises during multiple explosions in the early hours of the morning, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters

News about - In Photos: Multiple explosions rock Caracas amid US tensionsA column of smoke rises during multiple explosions in the early hours of the morning, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters

News about - In Photos: Multiple explosions rock Caracas amid US tensionsPhoto: Screen grab (X social media platform)


