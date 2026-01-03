In Photos: Multiple explosions rock Caracas amid US tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several explosions rocked Venezuela's capital Caracas early Saturday.

Some areas of the city were without electricity, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The first blast was recorded at approximately 1.50am local time (0.50aET).

“One was so strong, my window was shaking after it,” CNNE correspondent Osmary Hernandez said.

Several areas of the city were without power and CNN journalists in the Venezuelan capital could hear sound of aircraft after the explosions.

Venezuelan news outlets Efecto Cocuyo and Tal Cual Digital reported explosions were also heard in La Guaira state north of Caracas and on the country’s coast, and at Higuerote a city on the coast in Miranda state.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that the US is preparing to take new action against alleged drug trafficking networks in Venezuela and that strikes on land will start “soon.”

Below are some photos showing the explosions.

Photo: Al Jazeera

A column of smoke rises during multiple explosions in the early hours of the morning, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters

A column of smoke rises during multiple explosions in the early hours of the morning, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 3, 2026 in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters

Photo: Screen grab (X social media platform)

News.Az