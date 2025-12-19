Ford recalls 272K US vehicles over park function risk
Photo: Reuters
Ford is recalling 272,645 vehicles in the U.S. after reports that some models may lose their park function, which could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.
The recall affects 2022–2026 F-150 Lightning BEV, 2024–2026 Mustang Mach-E and 2025–2026 Maverick, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The issue stems from a park module software glitch that may fail to lock when the car is shifted into park.
Ford will update the software over-the-air or at dealerships for free, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.