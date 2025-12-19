Ford recalls 272K US vehicles over park function risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford is recalling 272,645 vehicles in the U.S. after reports that some models may lose their park function, which could cause the vehicle to roll away, raising the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 2022–2026 F-150 Lightning BEV, 2024–2026 Mustang Mach-E and 2025–2026 Maverick, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The issue stems from a park module software glitch that may fail to lock when the car is shifted into park.

Ford will update the software over-the-air or at dealerships for free, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

