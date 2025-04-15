Israel and Azerbaijan forge cybersecurity alliance to counter growing threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Cybersecurity Center may soon be established in Azerbaijan with the support of Israel. According to Azerbaijani and Israeli media reports, this initiative was discussed during the official visit of Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan, to Israel.

During his visit, Osmanov met with executives from Check Point Software Technologies and discussed the possibility of establishing a cybersecurity academy in Azerbaijan. The discussions also covered the implementation of Check Point's advanced technological solutions, the company's potential expansion in Azerbaijan, and the development of cooperation through local partnerships.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been exploring cybersecurity cooperation for several years. In May 2023, following a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, President Ilham Aliyev stated that cybersecurity is a vital part of every country’s national security. He emphasized that the vast experience of Israeli companies in this field could be highly beneficial for Azerbaijan. Education and training for the younger generation, he added, will be a cornerstone for achieving Azerbaijan’s goals and ensuring protection from cyber threats.

Cyber threats are not a myth—they are a reality. Given Azerbaijan’s geopolitical position and the presence of rivals, adversaries, and outright enemies, the country must remain vigilant and continuously prioritize cybersecurity. Azerbaijan has repeatedly faced cyber threats, particularly ahead of and during major international events hosted in the country. Such threats aim to destabilize internal systems and damage Azerbaijan’s image on the global stage. Notable examples include the cyberattacks on Azerbaijani energy companies in 2022 and efforts to undermine the country’s reputation in connection with the upcoming COP29 climate summit, particularly between 2020 and 2023.

In terms of cybersecurity breaches, attacks have also targeted government systems—attempts to hack ministry databases and the national parliament, along with disinformation campaigns and the dissemination of forged documents and fake news via social media.

Experts identify three main sources of cyberattacks targeting Azerbaijan: hacker groups affiliated with neighboring states—specifically Armenia and Iran; transnational groups such as Anonymous and GhostSec, operating under the guise of “freedom fighters” but often driven by political agendas; and private hacker firms from NATO countries, operating under “grey schemes” in collaboration with NGOs and think tanks.

Cyber threats are not always specifically aimed at Azerbaijan. For instance, in December of last year, Azerbaijan’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Security uncovered a cybercrime group operating in 135 countries. Through reverse-engineering malware and applying counterintelligence measures, authorities captured the group’s central command server. The investigation revealed that the group had infected 270,741 computers across 135 countries—including 7,790 in Azerbaijan, 35 of which were in government agencies not connected to the centralized antivirus network.

In response to these threats, Azerbaijan has been expanding cybersecurity cooperation with Türkiye and Israel and creating dedicated agencies. Given the existing risks, cooperation with Israel—renowned for its deep expertise, proprietary innovations, and cutting-edge technology in cybersecurity—takes on particular importance.

As former Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Moshe Ya’alon once told Azerbaijani journalists, modern technologies are vital not only for business operations and online safety but also for national defense. “Today, we face a new battlefield—one without a physical enemy,” he said at the Baku forum titled “Cybersecure Economy: Reforms, Innovative Approaches, and Solutions.” “Cyberattacks come in the form of massive data flows at high speeds. We must surpass our adversaries on this new front. We need to increase investments in cyberspace, and we must unite in this effort,” he added.

2023, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, with support from the PASHA Holding group of companies and in partnership with Technion—Israel’s top technology university—established the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center. The Center’s primary mission is to train highly qualified specialists and instructors in cybersecurity. Within just two years, the Center has produced approximately 300 professionals. It is equipped with modern classrooms, training rooms, simulation chambers, and high-tech laboratories where students can conduct research and develop cybersecurity products.

Thanks to comprehensive initiatives implemented in 2023, Azerbaijan climbed from 86th to 50th place in the "National Cybersecurity Index." In September of the same year, the International Telecommunication Union (a UN agency) published the “Global Cybersecurity Index 2024,” in which Azerbaijan scored 93.76 out of 100 points under the updated methodology—earning the status of “Advanced Level.”

This progress demonstrates that Azerbaijan already possesses a solid foundation in cybersecurity. However, as cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and transnational in nature, enhancing this foundation through international cooperation is not just beneficial—it is essential. Deepening collaboration with Israel, a global leader in cyber defense technologies, will allow Azerbaijan to access world-class expertise, cutting-edge solutions, and advanced training programs. This partnership will not only bolster the country’s digital resilience but also position Azerbaijan as a regional hub for cybersecurity innovation, capable of preventing, detecting, and neutralizing even the most complex and coordinated cyberattacks.

