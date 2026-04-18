Tokayev’s Antalya message and the rise of the ‘world is bigger than five’ approach

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Editor’s note: Ahmet Sağlam is a specialist in business development, sales and marketing, B2B collaboration, and corporate communication. He served as Business Development and International Relations Coordinator at the Hacettepe University Technology Development Zone. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of News.Az.

Summarising the speech delivered in Antalya by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it can be observed that emphasis was placed on a perspective aligned with the idea that “the world is bigger than five”.

Held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (17–19 April 2026), organised for the fifth time this year, is being convened under the theme “Managing Uncertainties While Designing the Future”, with the aim of producing solutions to the economic and political fault lines in the world.

Photo: ADF

Undoubtedly, the most remarkable session of this year’s Antalya Diplomacy Forum was the leaders’ panel titled “Managing Uncertainties While Designing the Future”, held at 10:00 on 17 April 2026. Moderated by former Turkish Foreign Minister and member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, the panel featured Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as speakers.

Tokayev’s statement that “the United Nations not only needs to be supported but also needs to be reformed” highlights a significant necessity in addressing today’s conflict zones and global economic vulnerabilities. Similarly, remarks by the President of North Macedonia emphasising the need to reconsider the United Nations point to the necessity of a new structure that can sustain the international system, be more inclusive, and respond to the shared security and economic concerns of states.

AA Photo

Within this framework, Tokayev’s statement demonstrates clear alignment with the “the world is bigger than five” approach articulated by Turkish President Erdoğan on international platforms. This approach is based on the idea that world politics should not be confined to the decisions of a limited number of countries, and that a more just and representative international system should be established.

In this respect, the shared discourse of Erdoğan and Tokayev not only reflects the perspective of the Turkic world on this issue, but is also seen as part of a broader search for solutions to existing global conflicts and economic vulnerabilities.

In his speech in Antalya, Tokayev drew attention to the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council in the context of ongoing wars and conflicts, emphasising that not only great powers but also middle-sized and small states should assume greater responsibility at the international level. This approach reinforces the view that the international system should evolve into a more balanced and inclusive structure.

Photo: The Astana Times/Assel Satubaldina

When Tokayev’s statement that “great powers should not clog the global agenda in the United Nations Security Council” is considered alongside President Siljanovska-Davkova’s emphasis that the concentration of power increases the risk of degeneration, a common position emerges in favour of restructuring the United Nations Security Council.

These assessments, expressed at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, indicate that the issue is likely to come to the fore more frequently in discussions about the future of the global order.

Today, as the capacity of the United Nations Security Council to produce solutions is increasingly being questioned, the key issue is whether, as President Tokayev suggested, it can maintain its effectiveness and sustainability in its current form.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

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