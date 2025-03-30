Yandex metrika counter

Limousine explodes in central Moscow : Is it part of Putin’s fleet? PHOTO/VIDEO

Photo: The Sun

An Aurus luxury limousine, suspected to be part of President Vladimir Putin’s official fleet, exploded in Moscow.

The footage shows the Aurus Senat vehicle, worth around 320,000 euros, burning in the middle of the street, not far from the headquarters of the Russian secret service FSB on Lubyanka, News.Az informs via Sarajevo Times.

The car is believed to belong to the fleet of the Presidential Property Management Office, which is in charge of the Kremlin’s property.

The videos show how the fire from the engine spread to the interior of the vehicle. It is not known who was in the car at the time of the explosion.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and according to available information, there were no injuries or deaths in the incident.


