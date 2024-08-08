Lukashenko warns US might use Mideast conflict to ignite World War III

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warns that the United States may use the conflict in the Middle East to trigger a new world war, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"God forbid, they may use the conflict situation in the Middle East to unleash a new world war. They are ready to go that far," the BelTA news agency quotes Lukashenko as saying at a meeting with the CIS interior ministers.Under the current President Joe Biden, the US policy in the world seemed to have been arranged somehow, Lukashenko said. "It was determined: these are friends and these are enemies, this one is a son of a ..., but ours, and that one is a foe. If the regime changes, it will be like in Afghanistan. It will be exactly like in Afghanistan. Not for the first time. They need to unleash some kind of war for the sake of regime change."He pointed out that he was not indulging in propaganda against the US or some traditional allies of other CIS countries."You should be on friendly terms with everyone and build relations with everyone who wants them. But do not waste what we have created in recent years. This largely depends on us - law enforcers. A lot depends on us. This thought occurred to me on the way to this meeting," Lukashenko added.

News.Az