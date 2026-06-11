Iran destroyed 18 U.S. important targets

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Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it struck and destroyed 18 U.S. "important targets" in response to fresh U.S. attacks on Iran.

The IRGC launched a drone attack on the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

"In this wave of military drone attacks, the communications antennas and radar installations of the Fifth Fleet's Patriot system were targeted," the report said.

News.Az