+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a scathing attack on the United Nations Secretariat on Wednesday, accusing the world body’s leadership of "institutional bias" and taking a definitive side in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During a tense press conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia declared that the UN has effectively stripped itself of the ability to serve as an honest broker in potential peace talks. Nebenzia revealed that Moscow formally requested access to the specific underlying materials and sources used by the UN Secretariat to level "grave accusations" against the Russian Federation. According to the envoy, that request was flatly rejected on confidentiality grounds, while he claims unverified Ukrainian sources are regularly accepted by UN officials without question, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Nebenzia slammed the lack of transparency, arguing that confidentiality is being weaponized to shield the UN's reporting from proper scrutiny. "This is a selective treatment, it is institutional bias, it is discrimination," he stated. When pressed specifically about the 2022 Bucha massacre—where hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered following a Russian retreat—Nebenzia indicated Russia would continue to "knock on the door" to challenge the narrative, maintaining Moscow's long-held stance that the atrocities were staged by Kyiv to disrupt peace talks.

News.Az