New strategic era: Azerbaijan aligns with Central Asia

Editor's note: Peter Marko Tase is an Honorary Professor of American Diplomatic History and U.S. Foreign Policy at the Azerbaijan University of Languages. He is also the founder of the Azerbaijan–United States Economic and Education Council. The views expressed in this article are his own and may not reflect the position of News.Az.

On November 15, 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made an official visit to Uzbekistan, holding a productive one-on-one meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Aliyev’s visit came at a pivotal moment for economic integration in Central Asia, a region heavily reliant on dynamic land transportation corridors, including the East–West Corridor and the Zangezur Corridor. The latter is increasingly important, with the potential to drive industrial and economic integration in the region while reducing global dependence on congested maritime trade routes.

The visit represents a significant achievement in Baku’s foreign policy, with economic and political implications comparable to the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on October 7, 2025.

Source: AzerTAG

The OTS Summit in Gabala provided an opportunity for Central Asian and Turkic nations to strengthen regional integration and development, with Azerbaijan, a country advancing in green and circular economy initiatives, serving as the host.

On November 16, the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with President Aliyev participating in the multilateral roundtable.

At the meeting, President Mirziyoyev welcomed the Azerbaijani leader and delivered an opening statement:

“We are making fundamental decisions on the accession of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a full-fledged participant in the consultative meetings. We will build a solid bridge between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, paving the way for a unified space of cooperation, which will strengthen the strategic interconnectedness and resilience of both regions. I sincerely thank all my esteemed colleagues for adopting this important decision and congratulate Ilham Heydarovich on Azerbaijan’s accession as a full participant.”

Source: Theeuropetoday

Mirziyoyev highlighted the importance of solidarity and joint development projects, noting that Azerbaijan’s participation enhances Central Asia’s influence on the global stage. Unlike other multilateral organizations, the Central Asia+ format has intensified regional cooperation, with Azerbaijan emerging as a key actor in driving integration in a world challenged by fragile international collaboration.

With Azerbaijan’s accession, Central Asian nations now speak with a more unified voice on international platforms. The move is expected to strengthen regional economic and geopolitical ties across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called Azerbaijan’s accession “a historic decision,” expressing confidence that Azerbaijan would contribute substantially to regional cooperation.

Kyrgyzstan also welcomed Azerbaijan’s inclusion, with President Sadyr Zhaparov stating: “Expanding our format to include fraternal Azerbaijan will create new opportunities and broaden the scope of cooperation in Central Asia, particularly in international transit, logistics, and energy. Today, we can confidently say that the consultative meetings of Central Asian heads of state have proven successful. They have demonstrated their effectiveness and have become a unique platform not only for addressing existing regional challenges but also for actively presenting new initiatives and proposals.”

Source: president.az

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon also congratulated Azerbaijan, saying: “I congratulate Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s accession to the Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia. Our platform is establishing itself as a significant participant in regional and international processes, demonstrating a commitment to advancing the interests of the countries in the region.”

Baku’s participation in the 7th Consultative Meeting is expected to advance industrial development, green economy initiatives, technological innovation, and supply chain integration across Central Asia. Azerbaijan’s involvement will elevate the region’s international standing and support large-scale projects in industry, transport, and agriculture.

Source: Reuters

Relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian nations are historically and culturally strong, built on centuries of shared heritage, brotherhood, and solidarity. Over the past three years, President Aliyev has made 14 official visits to Central Asian countries, while regional heads of state have visited Baku 23 times.

Azerbaijan and Central Asia are positioned to serve as a vital corridor connecting Western Europe to Far East and Southeast Asian markets — at a critical time when globalization and free trade face new challenges.

Azerbaijan will continue to leverage its fraternal ties with Central Asian governments, making this strategic approach the cornerstone of Baku’s dynamic diplomacy.

News.Az