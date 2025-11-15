President Aliyev arrives in Uzbekistan
Photo: AZERTAC
At the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tashkent on November 15 to participate in the 7th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani president at Tashkent International Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdualla Aripov, and other officials.