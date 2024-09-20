Nuclear alliance: Why is Russia taking risks by supporting Iran?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Abraham Shmulevich, Israeli political scientist, president of the Eastern Partnership Institute. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The topic of nuclear cooperation between Russia and Iran continues to raise serious concerns on the international stage. Recent statements by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reports published by reputable outlets such as Bloomberg confirm the fact that Russia is transferring nuclear technologies and space-related information to Iran. This alliance, although situational, carries potential risks for both regional stability and global security.The transfer of nuclear technologies from Russia to Iran is a confirmed fact, not only highlighted in Western media but also directly stated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to nuclear technologies, Russia is also providing Iran with high-quality satellite images and data, raising questions about the level of cooperation between the two countries. However, the extent of Russia's involvement in Iran's nuclear program remains unclear: it is still uncertain what specific technologies are being transferred and at what stage Iran’s nuclear program currently stands.One of the main concerns is Iran's ability not only to develop nuclear weapons but also to successfully integrate them into missile systems that can reach their targets. If Russia is supplying Iran with critical technologies, this could accelerate Tehran’s development of a nuclear arsenal. The question is whether Russia fully understands the potential risks of supporting Iran’s nuclear program, given the long and complex history of relations between the two nations.Historically, Iran and Russia have often found themselves on opposite sides of conflicts, and their current alliance appears more temporary than long-term. Both states compete in the energy market, and their historical grievances with each other have not disappeared. While Russia has made concessions to Iran regarding the revision of Caspian Sea borders, it cannot ignore the fact that a nuclear-armed Iran on its borders poses a serious threat.The transfer of nuclear technologies to Iran may prompt retaliatory measures from the U.S., NATO, and certainly Israel. While Western sanctions have not significantly impacted Iran, U.S. policy towards Tehran remains insufficiently tough, allowing Iran to continue its nuclear program. Israel, on the other hand, sees a nuclear Iran as an existential threat and is prepared to take decisive measures, including operations by its intelligence services, to prevent the completion of Iran’s nuclear program.Israel’s recent special operations in Syria, aimed at destroying Iranian military installations, demonstrate that Tel Aviv is ready to act. Notably, these operations have affected not only Iranian but also Russian military assets, opening a new front in the conflict and raising the question of how far Israel is willing to go in countering the nuclear cooperation between Russia and Iran.At the same time, Gulf countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are also concerned about Iran’s growing power. These states may attempt to exert economic pressure on Russia by leveraging their influence in energy markets. Azerbaijan, located in close proximity to Iran, is also a key player in this conflict and may support Israel in its efforts to contain Iran.By transferring nuclear technologies to Iran, Russia risks not only straining its relations with neighboring countries and Israel but also becoming a target of international sanctions and pressure. The question is how far Vladimir Putin is willing to go in supporting Tehran and how significant the technologies being transferred to Iran are. If this proves to be a decisive step in the creation of Iran’s nuclear weapons, the conflict could escalate to a new, more dangerous level, threatening the stability not only of the region but of the entire world.The international community is currently faced with a critical decision point: whether to respond to the growing Russia-Iran alliance with diplomatic or more stringent actions. While some nations are hesitant to deepen sanctions or engage in military intervention, the time for complacency is quickly running out. If Russia and Iran continue their current trajectory, a nuclear-armed Tehran could ignite a chain reaction across the Middle East, forcing countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey to reconsider their own nuclear options. The consequences of inaction could lead to a new nuclear arms race in one of the most volatile regions of the world. Time is of the essence, and any delay in addressing these challenges may have irreversible consequences for global peace and security.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az