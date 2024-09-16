'Russia praises Egypt's balanced approach to Ukraine conflict'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is grateful to Cairo for its balanced and constructive position on the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdel Aaty, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"I expressed gratitude to our Egyptian friends for their balanced, constructive position on the situation in and around Ukraine," Lavrov said. "We exchanged assessments of the discussions on this issue taking place in various formats. We outlined our vision of the challenges currently emerging, including within the international community, and our view on how to overcome these difficulties while considering Russia's legitimate interests," Lavrov added.The minister noted that Russia and Egypt agreed to continue joint efforts in all areas of the bilateral agenda, as well as on international and regional issues.

News.Az