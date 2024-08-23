Russia will punish Germany for betrayal
By News.AzTensions are heating up as Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, has fired a stern warning to Germany . Accusing Berlin of betrayal and backstabbing, she made it clear that Germany’s military support for Ukraine won't go unpunished.
Zakharova didn't hold back, reminding everyone that Russia has been a key player in boosting Germany’s economy for years, especially through building gas pipelines that powered German industry. But now, she says, Germany’s actions have crossed the line. "We built those pipelines to fuel Germany’s economy, and now they turn around and fight against us by sending weapons to Kyiv," Zakharova said.
This latest statement shines a spotlight on the growing rift between Russia and Germany. From Moscow’s point of view, Berlin’s current moves are nothing short of betrayal, and Zakharova emphasized that this treachery won't come without consequences.
Her words have already stirred up debates and criticism across Europe and beyond. Back home, Germany is feeling the heat too, with increasing pressure over its foreign policy decisions. This isn’t the first time Zakharova has taken a swipe at Germany. She previously slammed German authorities for trying to silence dissenting voices, pointing to the shutdown of Compact magazine after it published her interview. Zakharova saw this as a clear attempt to control the narrative and stifle free speech.
All of this only highlights the deepening divide between Russia and Germany. With the current geopolitical crisis in full swing, both sides are trading accusations of hostile actions, and diplomatic ties are fraying fast.
What lies ahead for German-Russian relations is anyone’s guess, but one thing’s for sure: Moscow is not going to let this "betrayal" slide. The big question now is, what will Russia’s next move be, and how will it impact the already strained relations? It’s a situation that could escalate quickly, with serious consequences for both sides.