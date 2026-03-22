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Israeli military claims killing of Hamas operative in Lebanon

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Israeli military claims killing of Hamas operative in Lebanon
Source: Xinhua

The Israeli military says it has killed a Hamas operative in Lebanon who it claims was involved in financing the group’s activities.

In a statement, it said Walid Muhammad Dib was targeted earlier this week in a strike carried out at the direction of the Shin Bet intelligence agency, News.Az reports.

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It alleged that Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Hamas networks in the occupied West Bank, Lebanon and elsewhere, as well as recruiting operatives.

The claims could not be independently verified.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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