Train-bus collision kills 12 in E. Bangladesh

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At least 12 people were killed and about 20 others injured when a train collided with a passenger bus at a level crossing in Bangladesh's Cumilla district early Sunday, local police said.

The accident occurred at around 3:00 a.m. local time in the Padua Bazar area of Sadar South Upazila, when a Chattogram-bound mail train rammed into the bus as it was crossing the railway tracks, police officials said, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Rescue teams rushed to the scene and transported the injured to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incident, and several probe committees have been formed to determine the cause of the crash, officials said.

Train services on the Dhaka-Chattogram route were temporarily suspended following the accident but later resumed after clearance of the tracks, according to railway officials.

News.Az