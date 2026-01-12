Sensex falls 455 points as foreign funds exit, tariff fears mount

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on Monday, with the Sensex sliding 455.35 points to around 83,120 and the Nifty falling about 135 points to roughly 25,548 amid persistent foreign fund outflows and concerns over possible U.S. tariffs on Indian exports. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and cautious trading.

Major laggards included Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance, while defensive stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and the State Bank of India saw gains, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth ₹3,769 crore on Friday, even as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth ₹5,596 crore. Over the past five trading days, the Sensex has fallen more than 2,100 points, and the Nifty has dropped about 645 points.

Market analysts say the selloff reflects mounting trade-related concerns, profit-booking and continued capital outflows, keeping risk appetite subdued.

News.Az