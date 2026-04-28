2027 F1 set for calendar revamp: Bahrain first, Australia third

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Formula 1 is reportedly set to shift the Australian Grand Prix to the third round of the 2027 season, with Bahrain expected to return as the opening race.

The Melbourne Grand Prix, which traditionally served as the season opener from 1995 to 2019 and has held the first race in the last two seasons, is expected to lose its opening slot once again, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bahrain was removed as the first race in 2024 due to Ramadan. However, this will not affect the 2027 calendar, as Ramadan is expected to conclude one week before the season begins on March 14.

According to Planet F1, Bahrain will reclaim its position as the season opener, a move seen as logical given that pre-season testing is also held there.

Under the reported schedule, Melbourne would host the third race of 2027 on April 4, following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After Australia, the calendar is expected to continue with races in China and Japan, followed by Miami and the Canadian Grand Prix in May.

Separately, the return of the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul was confirmed last week, with Formula 1 signing a five-year agreement that runs until 2031.

Meanwhile, the current season resumes in Miami after a five-week break. Drivers have not competed since the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29, following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds due to conflict in the Middle East.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli currently leads the Drivers’ Championship by nine points over teammate George Russell, after winning two of the first three races.

Oscar Piastri, who failed to complete a lap in both Melbourne and China, recovered with a strong second-place finish in Suzuka.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris and four-time champion Max Verstappen have yet to finish on the podium this season.

News.Az