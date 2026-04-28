At least one dead as under-construction building catches fire in Moscow - VIDEO

At least one dead as under-construction building catches fire in Moscow - VIDEO

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At least one person was killed and three others were injured in a fire that broke out at a multi-story building under construction in northern Moscow, according to emergency services, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Individuals were trapped inside the building that became engulfed in flames on 2nd Ambulatorny Proyezd.

The exact number of people trapped was not disclosed.

Emergency services stressed that all rescue operations are currently ongoing.

A source cited by TASS said that the people are located on the third floor.

In total, fifteen people were evacuated from the building, three of whom sustained injuries, while one person was not rescued.

News.Az