Six feared trapped after avalanche at Russia's Buryatia mine

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Six people are believed to be trapped following an avalanche that hit a mining site in Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, emergency services said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident took place at the Irokinda mine, located in the Muysky district, where a group of nine workers had been engaged in clearing a road, according to information provided by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

News.Az