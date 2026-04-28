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Six feared trapped after avalanche at Russia's Buryatia mine

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Six feared trapped after avalanche at Russia's Buryatia mine
Source: tvc.ru

Six people are believed to be trapped following an avalanche that hit a mining site in Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, emergency services said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident took place at the Irokinda mine, located in the Muysky district, where a group of nine workers had been engaged in clearing a road, according to information provided by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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