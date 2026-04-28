Six feared trapped after avalanche at Russia's Buryatia mine
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Source: tvc.ru
Six people are believed to be trapped following an avalanche that hit a mining site in Russia’s Republic of Buryatia, emergency services said on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
The incident took place at the Irokinda mine, located in the Muysky district, where a group of nine workers had been engaged in clearing a road, according to information provided by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
By Nijat Babayev