First LNG tanker passes Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war

First LNG tanker passes Strait of Hormuz since start of Iran war

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) has passed through the Strait of Hormuz and exited the Persian Gulf for the first time since the start of the Iran war, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to the news agency, the Liberian-flagged vessel Mubaraz loaded cargo in March from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Das Island facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The ship is now reported to be passing the southern coast of India.

Tracking data from Marine Traffic indicated that the tanker was last recorded in the Persian Gulf 28 days ago.

News.Az