Google employees push Sundar Pichai to block Pentagon AI use

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Hundreds of employees at Google have called on CEO Sundar Pichai to block the use of the company’s artificial intelligence systems by the Pentagon in classified operations.

In an open letter, staff working on AI projects raised concerns about ongoing discussions between Google and the US Department of Defense, arguing that the technology should not be used for “classified workloads,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“We feel that our proximity to this technology creates a responsibility to highlight and prevent its most unethical and dangerous uses,” the letter stated. “Therefore, we ask you to refuse to make our AI systems available for classified workloads.”

The employees also emphasized their desire for AI to be used to “benefit humanity,” rather than for “inhumane or extremely harmful ways.”

They noted that, as developers of AI systems, they are aware that such technologies “do make mistakes.”

The letter warned of potential risks, including the development of lethal autonomous weapons and expanded surveillance capabilities, if the technology is misused.

It also cautioned that a poor decision at this stage could significantly damage Google’s reputation, business interests, and global standing.

Google is currently in discussions with the US Defense Department regarding the possible use of its AI in classified settings, according to a report by The Information.

Earlier this year, OpenAI reached an agreement with the Pentagon that included commitments not to use its systems for large-scale domestic surveillance or for controlling autonomous weapons.

News.Az