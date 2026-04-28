McDonald’s under fire: Environmental group challenges climate vow

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An environmental organisation in Germany has filed a lawsuit against McDonald’s, accusing the fast-food giant of misleading consumers with its environmental and climate-related claims.

Environmental Action Germany (DUH) submitted the complaint to a Munich regional court, arguing that McDonald’s promoted its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 without providing enough detail on how it would reach that target, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The group claims the company’s messaging amounts to “greenwashing,” pointing to what it says is a lack of transparent data on emissions reductions and the absence of clear intermediate climate targets.

DUH’s executive director, Jürgen Resch, accused the company of using sustainability messaging to build a “green” public image without demonstrating sufficient real-world progress.

McDonald’s has rejected the allegations, stating that the disputed content has already been updated on its website and is no longer in use. The company also said its online material is intended to be informational and not designed to influence purchasing decisions.

The case adds to growing legal scrutiny in Europe over corporate environmental claims, as regulators and advocacy groups increasingly challenge how companies communicate their climate commitments.

News.Az