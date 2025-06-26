'Squid Game' final season: Betrayal, loss, and the final countdown

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Squid Game" is back for its thrilling third and final season, where Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is determined to end the deadly competition.

After the heartbreaking death of his best friend and enduring intense despair at the hands of The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who secretly infiltrated the game, Gi-hun’s journey takes a dark turn, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.

Picking up right where Season 2 left off with its bloody cliffhanger, the new season sees Player 456 at his lowest point yet, according to Netflix.

The stakes have never been higher as Gi-hun seeks revenge and justice in a world built on betrayal.

"But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve," the season synopsis says. "With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences."

The Front Man, meanwhile, "continues onto his next move and the surviving players' choices will lead to graver consequences with each round," says Netflix about the highly anticipated upcoming season. "Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?" the streamer adds. Gi-hun is in 'utter despair,' says creator Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Netflix's Tudum "the new season will focus on what Gi-hun can and will do after all his efforts fail." "He is in utter despair after losing everything and watching all his efforts go in vain," Hwang says. "The story then takes an interesting turn, questioning whether Gi-hun can overcome his shame and rise again to prove that values of humanity — like conscience and kindness — can exist in the arena." The viral dystopic show, which centers around main character Gi-hun has delighted fans since its 2021 premiere, combining classic thriller elements with a deeper exploration of the human capacity for evil and the perils of an unequal society. Season 2 of "Squid Game" is currently the third-biggest season of a TV show in Netflix history with 192.6 million views so far, the streamer said. Here's what to know about Season 3 of "Squid Game," including the release date, cast and trailer. When does 'Squid Game' Season 3 come out? Season 3 of "Squid Game" will release on Friday, June 27 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Netflix. How to watch 'Squid Game' Season 3 All six episodes of "Squid Game" Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Friday, June 27. Cast members for Season 3 of "Squid Game," as per Netflix, include: Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun (Player 456)

Lee Byung-hun as Front man

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho

Yim Si-wan as Myung-gi (Player 333)

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (Player 388)

Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju (Player 120)

Yang Dong-geun as Yong-sik (Player 007)

Kang Ae-sim as Geum-ja (Player 149)

Jo Yuri as Jun-hee (Player 222)

Lee David as Min-su (Player 125)

Roh Jae-won as Nam-gyu (Player 124)

Park Gyu-young as No-eul Watch the 'Squid Game' Season 3 trailer Netflix released the trailer for "Squid Game" Season 3 on June 13. <iframe width="660" height="372" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OLPwT05kYjw" title="Squid Game: Season 3 | Final Games Trailer | Netflix" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will there be a 'Squid Game' Season 4? "Squid Game" will not be returning for another season. Series director, writer, and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, in a letter to fans, had said Season 3 would be the series' last. Seasons 2 and 3 of the South Korean thriller were filmed back-to-back, hence the short six-month wait compared to the three-year hiatus between Seasons 1 and 2.

News.Az