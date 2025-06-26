'Squid Game' final season: Betrayal, loss, and the final countdown

"Squid Game" is back for its thrilling third and final season, where Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is determined to end the deadly competition.
After the heartbreaking death of his best friend and enduring intense despair at the hands of The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who secretly infiltrated the game, Gi-hun’s journey takes a dark turn, News.Az reports, citing USA Today.
Picking up right where Season 2 left off with its bloody cliffhanger, the new season sees Player 456 at his lowest point yet, according to Netflix.
The stakes have never been higher as Gi-hun seeks revenge and justice in a world built on betrayal.
"But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve," the season synopsis says. "With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences."