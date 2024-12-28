'Squid Game' Season 2 dominates Netflix chart worldwide after day one

+ ↺ − 16 px

Netflix's "Squid Game" Season 2 has ranked No. 1 on a global popularity chart for TV shows available on the streaming giant, just one day after its release, data showed.

Netflix's Korean original series "Squid Game" Season 2 topped streaming analytics website FlixPatrol's global chart for top TV shows on Netflix on Friday (U.S. time) after its release the previous day, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. Of 93 nations compiled by FlixPatrol, it was the most-viewed TV show on the streaming service in 92 nations, including South Korea, the United States, France, Mexico, Britain and Hong Kong. It placed second only in New Zealand.The new season follows protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who abandons his plans to leave for the U.S. after winning the lethal competition. Instead, he returns to Korea with an unwavering mission: to end the deadly games forever.The first season of the Korean thriller made waves at the 79th Golden Globes in 2022, earning three nominations: best TV drama, best actor for Lee Jung-jae and best supporting actor for O Yeong-su.

News.Az