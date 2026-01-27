Teen brutally beats WWII veteran in Tolyatti - VIDEO
ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images/Getty Images
In Tolyatti, a teenager attacked a World War II veteran over a simple remark.
This is not a conflict — it’s a disgrace, an insult to history and to human dignity, News.Az reports.
Such acts must be punished severely.
Silence is not an option.
By Ulviyya Salmanli