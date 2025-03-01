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Teenager
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A teenager was killed and three others were injured in a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a Northern California high school shortly after a graduation ceremony ended on Wednesday evening.04 Jun 2026-14:14
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Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will make her return to competitive action after an absence of almost four years in the women's doubles at Queen's Club later this month.01 Jun 2026-23:10
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On May 28, 1987, one of the most extraordinary incidents of the late Soviet era unfolded in the heart of Moscow. On Soviet Border Guards Day, when the country’s security system was expected to be especially alert, a small single-engine Cessna aircraft landed near Red Square. At the controls was not a spy, a military pilot, or a participant in a secret operation, but an 18-year-old West German amateur pilot named Mathias Rust.28 May 2026-00:15
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The Fort Pierce Police Department has arrested a teenager connected to a series of armed robberies arranged through Facebook Marketplace.16 Apr 2026-09:40
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A gruesome crime has shocked St. Petersburg, where the dismembered body of a 17-year-old teenager was discovered. According to media reports, the killing was allegedly orchestrated by a 16-year-old schoolgirl.24 Mar 2026-09:21
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An Indonesian teenager died after reportedly being struck with a police officer’s tactical helmet, sparking outrage from human rights groups who are calling it an "extrajudicial killing."23 Feb 2026-23:43
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A 15-year-old has been sentenced to seven years in juvenile detention for shooting Colombian presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe in June, prosecutors announced Wednesday. The teenager, charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons, “must remain in a specialised care centre for seven years, deprived of liberty.”28 Aug 2025-17:35
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