Turkey breaks new records in oil and gas production
By News.AzTurkey is making waves in the global energy scene, hitting new highs in oil and gas production. These achievements are the result of a bold national energy strategy aimed at cutting reliance on imported resources and boosting domestic output. Turkey's Energy Minister, A. Bayraktar, shared the exciting news, highlighting the country's ongoing efforts to achieve energy independence.
On August 17, Turkey set a new daily oil production record, pumping out 107,621 barrels —a significant leap forward for a nation determined to reduce its dependence on foreign oil. Just two days earlier, on August 15, Turkey also reached a new peak in natural gas production, with 7.609 million cubic meters extracted. These milestones underscore Turkey’s growing influence in the energy sector and affirm that the country is on the right track.
The key to these successes lies in Turkey's aggressive push to explore and develop new oil and gas fields, particularly in the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean. The Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea is at the heart of this strategy. As work continues, Turkey expects to ramp up gas production even more in the coming years, which will help secure its energy future.
Turkey is also exploring and tapping into resources in its economic zone near Cyprus, despite the challenging geopolitical environment. This region holds huge potential, and Turkey is determined to maximize its benefits by collaborating with international partners and investing in cutting-edge extraction technologies.
Southeast Turkey is playing an increasingly important role in the country’s oil production. Once considered too challenging due to its rugged terrain and security concerns, this region is now seeing significant development thanks to modern technology and improved conditions. As a result, its contribution to Turkey’s overall oil production is steadily increasing.
These achievements reflect Turkey’s comprehensive approach to energy development, which includes not just exploration and production but also modernizing infrastructure, adopting innovative technologies, and attracting investment. By partnering with top global energy companies, Turkey is leveraging the latest advances to boost efficiency and minimize environmental impact.
Minister A. Bayraktar emphasized that Turkey is committed to continuing this momentum, expanding its production capabilities, and solidifying its energy independence. These efforts will position the country as a key player in both regional and global energy markets. Turkey's focus on developing its own resources and technologies is paving the way for sustainable growth and a stronger presence on the world energy stage.