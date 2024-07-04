+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade



Tensions have been rising in the Turkish-controlled part of Syria as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad are trying to mend relations. Protests and riots swept across Turkey after an incident in Kayseri, where a Syrian migrant sexually abused a six-year-old child. In response, various groups surrounded a Turkish military base in the Syrian province of Afrin, leading to armed clashes.

The crisis escalated after videos of attacks on cars with Turkish license plates, shooting at military vehicles, and Turkish flags being taken down circulated on social media. Protests and clashes spread to the districts of Reyhanli and Kirikhan in Hatay, and the cities of Adana, Kayseri, Bursa, Gaziantep, and Sanliurfa, where demonstrators chanted racist slogans and attacked Syrian businesses.Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported that 149 organizers of migrant smuggling and 2,563 illegal immigrants were detained over the past week. He also noted that 100 operations were conducted against organizers of migrant smuggling and illegal immigrants during Operation Kalkan-25, which has been ongoing for a week. After the events in Kayseri, 474 people were detained, 285 of whom were prosecuted for various crimes.In the district of Reyhanli in Hatay, people targeted shops at the Carsamba market, where Syrian businesses are concentrated. Last night (July 1), people with Turkish flags gathered in front of the Reyhanli Municipality, chanting, "We don't want refugees." Strict security measures were taken in response, including closing of the streets around the municipality to traffic.In the Seyhan district of Adana, a group on motorcycles with Turkish flags tried to form a convoy in the Kocavezir and Mirzacelebi neighborhoods, but the police did not allow the convoy or the group to enter the neighborhood. The group, chanting, "We don't want Syrians," toured various neighborhoods of the city. Additionally, there are threats to Turkish military bases in the areas where Operations Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield are conducted.In response to these events, the Turkish Armed Forces raised the readiness level of all their brigades in the region. Turkey's National Defense Minister Yasar Guler emphasized that all measures will be taken to protect the territorial integrity and security of the country. He also noted that provocations against Turkey will be strictly suppressed, and the work of all government institutions will be actively coordinated.Turkey has stated that it firmly rejects any attempts to establish an autonomous government in northern Syria or other forms of separatism. This position is supported by Turkey's long-term strategy of supporting the opposition to al-Assad and combating terrorist organizations in the region., stated that the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria is an important development for both countries and the region. He emphasized that Turkey's territorial integrity is equivalent to Syria's territorial integrity.Perincek noted that Turkey must develop a plan to eliminate all elements threatening Syria's territorial integrity. He emphasized that the terrorist organization PKK/PYD is destroying the east of the Euphrates, while fanatic terrorist groups in Idlib are disrupting the situation. Turkey, Syria, and their Astana partners, including Russia and Iran, must join forces to destroy the separatist terrorist organization in the east of the Euphrates and the fanatic terrorist groups in Idlib.Perincek also believes that the United States is behind the fanatic terrorist groups in Idlib. He emphasized that fanatic and separatist terrorist groups are fed from the same source.The political scientist stated that cooperation between Turkey and Syria with the Astana partners will lead to the destruction of terrorist organizations and deal a serious blow to the US plans in the region, bringing peace and prosperity."These latest events show that the US is in panic and fears cooperation between Turkey and Syria, provoking conflicts in both Syria and Turkey. However, Turkey and Syria together can put an end to these provocations, ensure Syria's territorial integrity, and bring prosperity and peace to the entire region. The arrival of peace and prosperity in Turkey also means the safe return of migrants to Syria, which is the only option for solving the immigration problem," the expert stressed.Perincek added that Turkish troops would remain in the region until this process is completed. "After cleaning up PKK/PYD and destroying terrorist organizations in Idlib, of course, the troops will leave the region. All these territories will fully come under the control of Syrian forces," he said.Turkish political scientist Abdullah Agar wrote on the social network X that of the 474 detained during the night's events, 285 people were arrested for similar crimes (theft, robbery, migrant smuggling, prostitution, inflicting injuries, drugs, fraud, counterfeiting money, threats, insults, etc.). He emphasized that during the events in Kayseri, about 224 thousand provocative tweets were sent from 33 thousand bot accounts."Whose accounts are these? It is clear that the YPG/PKK and FETO also intervened, trying to manipulate the process. We need to solve this problem permanently, not just manage it. Iraq and Syria are practically facing a threat of division. The PKK has been trying to split Turkey and change its political system for 40 years. Cooperation between these three countries has become a necessity," Abdullah Agar noted.The situation in northern Syria continues to develop, and tensions remain high. Turkey continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the Syrian conflict and prepares for possible new challenges. The country's armed forces remain ready to maintain stability and ensure security both within the country and beyond its borders.

