"Unidentified Seismic Object" recorded by experts around the world

The Earth is shown at night in this undated photo captured from the International Space Station. Mark Vande Hei/NASA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seismologists recorded strange vibrations of the earth's crust in different parts of the planet over the course of 10 days.

According to the publication Seismological Research Letters , each wave lasted 92 seconds, News.Az informs.

They could be felt even in such remote regions as the Arctic and Antarctic. Scientists called the new phenomenon an "unidentified seismic object." The researchers noted that it was distinguished by a regularity and rhythm that are not characteristic of traditional earthquakes or other known geological processes.

According to one version put forward by experts, it is assumed that these synchronous strikes, similar to a hum, could be caused by a collision of sea waves reflected from the shores of continents and islands. They occur every minute and a half and are repeated over 10 thousand times. In natural conditions, such strikes can be repeated every minute and a half.

News.Az