Uzbekistan begins construction of nuclear power plant: Who's next?
By Samir MuradovRosatom has started building a small modular nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan , marking the first nuclear power plant in Central Asia. On Wednesday, September 11, a protocol was signed to officially commence work at the future plant's construction site.
On May 27, during the Russian President's state visit to Uzbekistan, a protocol was signed to amend the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in constructing a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan. Atomstroyexport (an engineering division of Rosatom) and the State Enterprise “Nuclear Power Plant Construction Directorate” under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan signed a contract for the construction of the small modular nuclear power plant. The project involves constructing a 330 MW plant in the Jizzakh region based on a Russian design (with 6 reactors, each with a capacity of 55 MW). Rosatom will serve as the general contractor, but local companies will also be involved in the construction.
It is reported that Rosatom is the first in the world to sign an export contract for constructing a small modular nuclear power plant.
Demand for electricity in Uzbekistan is expected to nearly double by 2050. According to Azim Akhmedkhadzhaev, Director of the State Agency for Atomic Energy under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, it is clear that, to ensure stable energy system operation and economic development, the country needs a base energy source in addition to renewable energy sources. Akhmedkhadzhaev believes that constructing the small modular nuclear power plant will enable the republic to enhance its energy sector with advanced technologies.
The project in Jizzakh is based on the latest Russian development – the water-water reactor RITM-200N. The thermal power of the RITM-200N is 190 MW, electrical power is 55 MW, and its service life is up to 60 years. The RITM 200 series reactors, on which the RITM-200N is based, have been tested in the harsh conditions of the Arctic on the latest Russian icebreakers. According to experts, the use of the RITM-200N is expected to provide high economic efficiency and the highest level of safety for the plant.
Safety is a primary concern given the seismic activity in the Central Asia region. This factor has been the subject of fierce debates among supporters and opponents of nuclear power plants. However, as we see, economic interests have prevailed, and the small modular nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan is now under construction.
The nuclear power plant in Jizzakh will be the first in the region, but likely not the last. In October, Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on constructing the country’s first nuclear power plant. Discussions about building a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan began last year. The Ministry of Energy reported that three sites for the plant have been selected, and candidates for the project include Chinese CNNC, South Korean KHNP, French EDF, and Russian Rosatom. If the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant is approved in the national referendum, the authorities plan to allocate $10-12 billion for the project, with most of the funds to be raised as loans.
Kyrgyzstan is also considering nuclear energy. Are there any plans for nuclear energy in Azerbaijan? It is difficult to say if there are current plans. Most likely, there are none at the moment. However, there were plans. In the 1980s, the Soviet Council of Ministers decided to build a nuclear power plant in the village of Navai in the Gadzhigabul district. The foundation for the future reactor was even laid according to the developed project, but after the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, the work was halted.
In March 2007, the Institute of Radiation Problems of Azerbaijan presented the government with a proposal to build a 1500 MW nuclear power plant. According to the institute, the plant could be constructed in 4 years and would cost $3 billion. At the end of that year, the IAEA agreed to the construction of Azerbaijan's first research nuclear reactor. The international agency promised financial support for the project. Construction was planned to start between 2009 and 2011. In 2011, the Cabinet decided to develop a feasibility study for the country's first nuclear power plant. However, the project did not progress beyond this point.
In May 2014, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to establish the “National Center for Nuclear Research” under the Ministry of Communications and High Technologies. Following a visit by French President François Hollande, the French side showed keen interest in developing nuclear energy in Azerbaijan – VINCI Construction Grands Projets expressed interest in the country's nuclear program. However, the project did not advance further.
The last official discussion about building a nuclear power plant in Azerbaijan occurred in 2019. After a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Valdai Forum, Rosatom proposed constructing a large-capacity nuclear power plant in Baku. The response from Azerbaijan to Rosatom remains unknown. In practice, there has been no further discussion of nuclear power plants in Azerbaijan.
The pandemic began in 2020, followed by the Second Karabakh War. Today, Azerbaijan faces many concerns and expenses related to the reconstruction of liberated territories and the “green” transition. While there is significant talk about developing clean energy, nuclear energy is not being addressed. It is likely that Baku has already made a decision, and it is not in favor of nuclear power. The country is rich in renewable energy sources, unlike Central Asia, and is stronger in the process of decarbonization.
Nuclear energy is considered clean in terms of atmospheric emissions, but it carries numerous other risks. One can only hope that the countries of Central Asia know what they are doing.