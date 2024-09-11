Uzbekistan begins construction of small modular nuclear plant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Uzbekistan has officially started preparatory work on building a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR), according to a statement from Atomstroyexport, a division of Russia’s Rosatom. This marks a significant step toward the country’s future energy independence.

The construction, based on an agreement signed in May 2024, will use Russia’s advanced RITM-200N reactors, capable of generating 330 MW of power. The project aims to boost the region's energy capacity and attract new industries.Initial site preparation, including setting up a workers’ camp, began in August, while key project planning meetings were held earlier in the summer. The plant is expected to contribute not only to energy production but also to educational and cultural development in the area.This strategic project aligns with Uzbekistan’s long-term energy goals and is set to be a pivotal addition to the country’s infrastructure.

News.Az