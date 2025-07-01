What’s next for Azerbaijan–Russia relations after the diplomatic clash?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Russian military-political analyst, expert in the field of strategic security, specialist in the Middle East and Africa Vladimir Bekish. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

Azerbaijan and Russia have found themselves in a sudden and sharp standoff — one marked by swift developments, ambiguous consequences, and unclear future trajectories. Whether this escalation will result in mutual confrontation or eventual reconciliation remains uncertain.

The trigger of the tension is widely known — though perhaps it would be more accurate to call it a pretext rather than a root cause. During a recent operation in Yekaterinburg targeting members of what the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs described as an "organized criminal group" composed of Azerbaijani nationals, several individuals were killed or injured. These actions, tied to events dating back to the early 2000s, quickly reverberated beyond law enforcement, sparking a diplomatic outcry.

In response, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a formal protest and demanded a full investigation. What followed was a series of official statements from both sides. The Kremlin clarified that the Russian authorities were simply enforcing the law and emphasized that Moscow had no interest in escalating tensions, expressing hope for mutual understanding.

Despite this, Azerbaijan began taking concrete steps at the state level — suspending cultural programs and cancelling parliamentary visits. The situation escalated further when Azerbaijani authorities conducted a raid on the Baku office of the Russian state news agency Sputnik, arrested staff members, shut down the agency's operations, and accused two journalists of alleged links to the Russian FSB.

The Sputnik incident further complicated matters. Russia’s Foreign Ministry, via spokesperson Maria Zakharova, vocally protested the fact that Russian diplomats were denied access to the detained individuals. However, it's worth noting that Azerbaijan had already downsized the Sputnik Baku team to just one staff member as early as February 2025. The agency reportedly ignored this directive and continued operating in defiance of Azerbaijani regulations.

This is not the first time tensions have flared between the two nations. One may recall the downing of an Azerbaijani civilian aircraft by Russian forces — a tragedy that still left lasting scars. Additionally, disagreements over Nagorno-Karabakh have repeatedly tested the relationship.

This latest incident raises two key questions: What is the current status of Azerbaijan–Russia relations? And where are they headed?

Based on available information, two interpretations of the Yekaterinburg incident emerge.

First: The Russian operation was not ethnically or politically motivated. It was a routine law enforcement action targeting individuals implicated in a decades-old case, without consideration of their nationality or the geopolitical implications.

Second: The operation was deliberately provocative — designed to elicit a response from Azerbaijan. Perhaps Moscow sought to assert dominance, remind regional actors of its authority, or pressure Azerbaijan into alignment on broader geopolitical matters.

Some argue that the crackdown served as a message to other ethnic diasporas in Russia — a demonstration of the consequences of defying Moscow's grip. Others suggest that the operation had high-level political backing, possibly even direction from the Kremlin, with the expectation that Azerbaijan would respond passively. If so, that calculation failed.

Azerbaijan responded not with submission, but with confidence and assertion of sovereignty. It protested firmly but also signaled its willingness to preserve bilateral ties — albeit on equal and respectful terms.

Why might Russia have miscalculated? The answer may lie in shifting regional dynamics, particularly regarding Azerbaijan's foreign policy. In the context of the Israel–Iran conflict, Azerbaijan’s relations with Israel have drawn considerable attention. The two countries enjoy close cooperation, with Israel being a major purchaser of Azerbaijani oil and supplier of military technology, including drones.

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s relations with Iran remain tense and cautious. Recently, accusations surfaced alleging that Israeli drones — and even fighter jets — used Azerbaijani airspace to attack Iran. Baku has firmly denied these claims, and President Ilham Aliyev personally responded to Iranian President Pezeshkian to reject the allegations.

Yet, such developments may have given Russia an opportunity. As a staunch ally of Iran, Moscow may have seen Azerbaijan’s growing alignment with Israel as a threat. The crackdown in Yekaterinburg may have been intended as a warning — a signal to Azerbaijan and other neighbors to heed Russian interests.

If so, it backfired.

Azerbaijan has proven itself capable of defending its sovereignty. Despite strong economic and political ties with Russia, Baku demonstrated that it will not tolerate actions that undermine its dignity or independence.

What happens next?

One likely scenario is that Moscow will quietly de-escalate. Russia may cooperate with Baku on investigating the Yekaterinburg incident and seek to restore calm through diplomacy. It is also possible that internal disagreements within the Russian leadership led to the misstep — and that more cautious voices will now regain control.

However, another scenario cannot be ruled out. Russia may double down — not openly, but covertly. It could seek to influence Azerbaijan’s domestic landscape, exert pressure on the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia, or leverage neighboring states to contain Baku’s independence.

Because in the current geopolitical reality, Azerbaijan — with its strategic geography, energy resources, and regional influence — is too important for Russia to ignore.

