Will Russian weapons help Iran if war breaks out tomorrow?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli intelligence agencies, together with Western partners, report a rapid acceleration of Iran’s military modernization program amid growing expectations of a renewed confrontation with Tel Aviv. According to these assessments, Tehran now views Russia as one of the most critical strategic suppliers of advanced military technology — a shift reinforced by political circumstance, sanctions pressure, and shared geopolitical interests. Israeli media, citing intelligence sources, argue that Moscow has become not just a convenient partner, but perhaps Iran’s only realistic pathway toward full-scale rearmament under current global conditions.

Sources suggest that Tehran aims to rapidly compensate for losses sustained during the June escalation with Israel. Over the past two years, Iranian delegations have repeatedly visited Russian defense facilities for technology exchange, including dual-use technologies reportedly relevant to nuclear research, missile development, and long-range offensive systems. While official confirmation remains limited, the pattern aligns with Iran’s long-term objective: to build a military deterrence model capable of surviving a potential high-intensity conflict with Israel and its allies.

Yet Iran’s strategy is not limited to its national arsenal. A key component is the systematic strengthening of aligned non-state military actors across the Middle East. Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansar Allah in Yemen, and armed factions in Syria and the West Bank are all receiving modernized systems, including drones, short-range ballistic missiles, and anti-aircraft weapons. Analysts believe Iran is attempting to rebuild, and operationally synchronize, what it calls the “Axis of Resistance” after its structure was weakened under Israeli pressure during recent operations. This approach reflects Tehran’s broader regional doctrine: transforming proxy networks into strategic buffers capable of absorbing strikes and exerting pressure on adversaries across multiple fronts.

Photo: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Iran continues to expand its own military inventory. Although it purchases from several foreign suppliers, Russia remains its primary defense partner. Despite dissatisfaction in Tehran that Moscow refrained from assisting Iran during the 12-day war with Israel, cooperation persists and even deepens. Military experts note that Iran now expects access to more sophisticated systems, if not the very latest, then at least modern, combat-proven platforms. These include drones, air defense systems, and technological components critical for long-range precision strike capabilities.

According to reporting by The National, citing Western intelligence, Iran is currently drafting a priority procurement list. High on that list are Su-35 fighter jets, S-400 air defense systems, and Buk surface-to-air missile complexes. Such acquisitions, if completed, could significantly degrade Israel’s unilateral air dominance — a factor that proved decisive during the last escalation.

Defense procurement between Russia and Iran is now reciprocal. Moscow has supplied Tehran with MiG-29 aircraft and is reportedly negotiating a contract worth nearly €6 billion for 48 Su-35s. Iran has already received S-400 air defense systems and continues purchasing Russian electronic warfare technology, missile systems, and aircraft engines. At the same time, older Russian equipment already in Iran’s arsenal, such as T-72 tanks, Il-76 transport aircraft, and Mi-17 helicopters, is undergoing modernization with Russian assistance.

In return, Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles such as the Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar, large quantities of ammunition, and drones. The Shahed-136 loitering munition, now produced jointly on Russian territory, remains one of the most widely reported examples. Media outlets estimate that Russia has already received around 100 million rounds of ammunition and 300,000 artillery shells via maritime shipment routes.

Photo: AFP

Russian media report that Moscow has also modernized Iran’s MiG-29 and MiG-30 jets. Although these aircraft cannot match Israel’s F-35s or F-22s, analysts note that they still represent significant progress compared to Iran’s aging F-14 and F-4 fleet, which failed to counter Israeli air dominance during the recent conflict.

Tehran hopes that, once the Russia–Ukraine conflict stabilizes — possibly through U.S. diplomatic mediation — it will have the opportunity to expand arms purchases further. Iranian military strategists publicly emphasize confidence in Russian technology, arguing that it will allow Iran to withstand or deter future Israeli strikes. Western and Israeli analysts remain unconvinced, countering that Israel’s military innovation cycle is faster, better funded, and integrated into real-time combat adaptation models. In their view, Iran may gain temporary confidence, but not meaningful parity.

Yet one reality remains unchanged: neither side appears willing to step back. The Middle East is entering an era where escalation is both predictable and unpredictable — strategically inevitable yet tactically uncertain. Whether Russian weapons will give Iran true protection is a question that no expert can answer definitively today.

And perhaps the most responsible conclusion is this: the answer may exist, but the world would be far better off never discovering it in practice.

This analysis reflects current open source intelligence trends and expert assessments. Military dynamics can change rapidly, particularly when driven by geopolitical pressure, proxy warfare, sanctions, and shifting alliances. The most important question is not who will win the next war, but whether it can still be prevented.

By Tural Heybatov

News.Az