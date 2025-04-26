XRP - best Crypto to buy! Price could soar to $6.5

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP could be on the verge of a historic rally, as analysts believe the next move could redefine the token’s future, News.Az reports citing Crypto.news.

Fresh technical signals, rising institutional interest, and strengthening market sentiment are aligning to suggest a powerful breakout for Ripple’s XRP. With forecasts pointing toward a potential surge to $6.50, XRP value could soon capture the spotlight across the crypto market.

Ripple XRP news has been buzzing with optimism lately, driven by bullish formations on the charts, new product launches, and expanding adoption. As market dynamics shift in XRP’s favor, traders are closely monitoring the token’s next steps, fueled by encouraging indicators and a completed Elliott Wave pattern.

Analysts Eye Multi-Stage Rally for XRP

According to prominent crypto analyst Cryptarch, XRP price could rise by as much as 200%, targeting $6.5 in the coming months. His detailed technical analysis points to a forming Descending Triangle pattern on XRP’s chart — a structure that often precedes major price breakouts.

XRP price is expected to break the $3 resistance, and aim for an upper target of $6.82. Source: Cryptarch on TradingView

Adding to the bullish case, Cryptarch_ highlighted an important shift in XRP’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). After months of decline, the RSI has begun to rise, signaling strengthening buyer momentum. He has outlined a trading strategy recommending entry at $2.10 with a stop-loss at $2.00, a setup that aims to capture gains while minimizing downside risk.

Cryptarch mapped out key resistance levels at $2.49, $3.00, and $3.39. Breaking above $3.00, a level where XRP previously staged a strong rally in March 2025, could establish a solid support base for the next leg higher. “Closing positions near $6.5 would be a wise strategy to avoid potential reversals,” he advised. A critical date to watch is May 10, 2025, when XRP could either smash through $3 resistance or face a pullback toward $1.61, depending on market dynamics.

Broader market trends will also play a vital role. Bitcoin’s recent surge above $91,000 is creating favorable conditions for altcoins, further strengthening the bullish XRP price prediction.

Elliott Wave Completion Signals Bullish Breakout Potential

In a separate analysis, XRP news from Cryptonews highlights the significance of a recently completed Elliott Wave pattern. Technical analyst Alejandro Arrieche pointed out that XRP’s latest move completed the 5-wave structure, a classic signal that typically precedes either consolidation or a fresh breakout.

XRP’s heavy price manipulation suggests its long-term potential is significant, given the effort made to keep it suppressed. Source: MetaShackle on TradingView

XRP’s price has climbed 6.2% over the past week, reaching $2.30 for the first time in a month. The broader crypto sentiment, reflected by the Fear and Greed Index’s recovery from 15 to 52, suggests a much-improved market mood.

Following the Elliott Wave principles, if XRP can maintain support around $2.23, the path toward $2.5 becomes more plausible. “The bullish scenario has a higher probability as the market structure remains intact,” Arrieche noted. However, caution remains necessary, as a drop below $2.12 could trigger a move down to the $2.03–$2.06 zone.

The momentum indicators suggest a cooling-off period, but upcoming U.S. trading sessions could inject the liquidity needed for the next significant move.

Institutional and Retail Adoption Strengthen the Case

Adding further fuel to Ripple XRP news, institutional and retail interest in the token continues to grow. CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, announced plans to launch XRP futures contracts on May 19, pending regulatory approval. Traders will have the option of smaller 2,500 XRP micro contracts or larger 50,000 XRP contracts.

Brad Garlinghouse revealed that CME Group will launch XRP futures on May 19, a move that could significantly impact XRP’s future. Source: All Things XRP via X

Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group’s Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products, said, “The new XRP futures will help address the evolving needs of institutional and retail traders in the expanding digital asset space.”

This development follows the recent launch of XRP futures on Coinbase Derivatives, further cementing XRP’s rising demand among sophisticated market participants. Ripple’s expansion in this area reinforces the strength of the Ripple market and highlights XRP’s potential as a major player in the Ripple exchange ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Ripple has also taken notable steps on the network utility front. The launch of Ripple USD (RLUSD), its stablecoin, has been a success, with its market cap growing from $60 million to nearly $300 million in just two months. Increased demand for RLUSD boosts transaction volumes across the Ripple ledger, indirectly increasing demand for XRP.

XRP Technical Picture: Critical Levels to Watch

Despite the overall bullish outlook, XRP price recently faced rejection near $2.30 and retreated to support at $2.11. Technical analysts notice that XRP is consolidating at the neckline resistance of an inverse head and shoulders pattern with the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of $2.15 as important support.

XRP is forming a zigzag consolidation, and a breakout above $2.24 could trigger a major expansion wave with short-term targets ranging from $9 to $27. Source: Crypto_Kinfolk on TradingView

A successful break above the 200 EMA at $2.22 would support the bid for a 25% break to $2.74, in line with previous Ripple news projecting breakout levels. However, the Relative Strength Index pulling back towards the midline suggests a potential cooling-off period, meaning that traders must prepare for possible volatility.

In the derivatives, Coinglass volumes indicate a slight fall in Open Interest (OI) by 0.21% to $3.86 billion, evidencing restraint by traders in ongoing consolidation. Liquidation of long positions outweighs liquidation of short positions, adhering to a short-term bearish undertone in the face of the longer-term bullish XRP price prediction.

Looking Forward: Can XRP Defy Gravity?

The convergence of bullish technical indicators, rising institutional engagement, and fundamental developments within the Ripple crypto ecosystem paints an optimistic picture for XRP. If key resistance levels are breached and broader market conditions remain supportive, XRP could reach the $6.50 target in the coming months.

Ripple (XRP) was trading at around $2.20 at press time. Source: XRP Liquid Index (XRPLX) via Brave New Coin

However, investors should remain aware of potential downside risks, particularly if Bitcoin’s rally falters or if regulatory developments related to the XRP lawsuit or the XRP SEC case create unexpected headwinds. As always, prudent risk management remains key in navigating the evolving landscape of Ripple XRP news.

News.Az