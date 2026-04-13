Iran warns any attack on its ports would make Gulf ports insecure

Iran warns any attack on its ports would make Gulf ports insecure

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Iran’s military has warned that any threat to the country’s ports would trigger a broader regional response, declaring that no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman would remain secure if Iranian ports are targeted.

Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said in a statement on Monday that ensuring security in the two strategic waterways is a collective matter, stressing that such security must apply either to all parties or to none, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

He said the Iranian Armed Forces view the defence of the country’s national rights as a “natural and lawful obligation”, including the exercise of sovereignty in its territorial waters.

Zolfaqari added that Iran would continue to enforce maritime security in its waters decisively.

“Enemy-affiliated vessels do not and will not have the right to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

“Other vessels will be allowed to transit the strait in compliance with the regulations of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he added.

He noted that, in light of ongoing threats, Iran would implement a permanent mechanism to control the Strait of Hormuz even after the current crisis is resolved.

Zolfaqari described US-imposed restrictions on maritime transit in international waters as illegal and tantamount to acts of piracy.

“If the security of the ports of the Islamic Republic of Iran is threatened, no port in the Persian Gulf or the Sea of Oman will remain safe,” he added.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the US Navy would enforce a “naval blockade” of the Strait of Hormuz.

The measure is scheduled to begin on Monday at 10:00 Eastern Time (14:00 GMT).

News.Az