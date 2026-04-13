Ghanaian footballer killed in armed attack on team bus

The incident took place on the Goaso–Bibiani road while the team was travelling back from a Ghana Premier League match against Samartex in Samreboi, in the southern part of the country.

In a statement released on Monday, Berekum Chelsea described the attack, saying: “On our way back to Berekum from Samreboi, our team bus was attacked by a group of armed robbers who blocked the road to prevent our passage.”

The club added, "Masked men welding guns and assault rifles started shooting at our bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover."

The Ghanaian FA later expressed its profound sorrow at the loss. "The GFA has received with profound shock and deep sorrow the tragic news of the passing of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea Football Club," their statement read. "This tragic incident is not only a huge loss to Berekum Chelsea but also to Ghana football as a whole. Dominic was a promising young talent whose dedication and passion for the game embodied the spirit of our league."

In response to the tragedy, the GFA announced plans to strengthen security arrangements for clubs travelling for domestic competitions. This incident echoes a similar attack in 2023, when Legon Cities' team bus was targeted after a game at Samartex, though no injuries were reported on that occasion.