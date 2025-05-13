XRP price eyes $15 target after 50% surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP has surged more than 50% in recent weeks, reigniting investor interest and putting the $15 price target in focus, News.Az reports citing The market periodical.

After months of consolidation, the cryptocurrency broke out from a key chart formation, signaling a possible continuation of its upward trend. Analysts and traders are now watching closely as momentum builds.

According to CryptoMichNL, a widely followed market analyst, XRP’s sharp rally began after it held strong support around the $1.75 level. “When things go vertical, that’s the moment where you want to zoom out and get higher timeframe entry points,” the analyst noted. Since then, the price has climbed to around $2.38, confirming that $1.75–$1.82 was a valid accumulation zone. Source| X

The formation of higher lows and increasing trading volume suggests that XRP may be entering a new phase of its market cycle. Traders are now looking ahead to see if the asset can reclaim previous highs and approach the $15 level in the coming months.

XRP Price Breakout from Symmetrical Triangle Adds to Bullish Momentum

XRP’s chart recently showed a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern that formed after its late 2024 rally. This pattern is commonly seen before sharp moves and often signals trend continuation. Ali, a market analyst, stated, “If the governing pattern behind $XRP is this symmetrical triangle, the target could be $15.” Source| X

The triangle had narrow price movement over several weeks before the breakout occurred. The upward move was confirmed by strong volume and bullish daily candles, which are both signs of increased market participation. XRP is now testing minor resistance near $2.48, with momentum building above the SuperTrend support level of $2.07.

If XRP stays above $2.30 and continues forming higher lows, traders may anticipate further upside. The next key area to watch is a break above $2.48, which could open the door for larger price expansion.

Technical Indicators Signal Strength but Warn of Short-Term Pullbacks

Although a bullish market exists in the long-term upwards trend, caution is required before continuing on bullish bets. The RSI is at 60.79 which is bullish indicator of the market, but it approaches the overbought limit. The Stochastic RSI is above the normal value with %K, 74.31 and %D, 82.86. These values usually indicate the start of brief periods when the markets pause for breath or enter sideways trading stages. 1-day XRP Trading Chart| Source: TradingView

The Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), monitoring the balance of buys and sells has occurred at -26.85 M, meaning that at the moment the institutional selling actions are dominating. This means sellers are part of it but they are not yet in control. If selling activity heats up further, XRP might stall in its advance, come back down to old support levels in anticipation of a new advance.

Even with the current market subtleties, XRP’s price is coherently above its SuperTrend indicator and that validates its bullish path.

XRP Price Sentiment Data Reflects Strong Institutional Support

Based on sentiment reading from MarketProphit, bullish support for XRP can be found among individual traders as well as major institutional investors. Attritive optimism in individual traders is reflected in a Crowd Sentiment score of 0.14. Particularly impressive is the number 3.43 for the Smart Money Sentiment score, which shows strong confidence on the part of institutions.

Source| X

In most instances, such a gap in sentiment emerges in the beginning of bullish cycles, since the institutional investors act before retail traders become fully involved. If the pattern continues, there is an increased possibility of increased institutional involvement that may give XRP an added boost as it seeks higher targets.

After doubling over 50% since a local trough and settling around $2.38, traders are now determining if XRP can sustain this momentum. The asset’s fortitude above $ 2.07 as well as its viability of surpassing $ 2.48 are significant signals that are capable of propelling XRP to its earlier record highs and even $ 15.

News.Az