TotalEnergies extends fuel price cap in France
The major oil company TotalEnergies says it will extend its policy of capping fuel prices at its French service stations through June as the energy crisis caused by the US-Israel war on Iran continues, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The price caps, first announced in March, will be kept at €1.99 ($2.32) per litre for gasoline and €2.25 per litre for diesel.
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French Finance Minister Roland Lescure welcomed the decision but told BFM TV he also would not rule out imposing a new tax on energy company profits during the surge in prices provoked by the attack on Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Several French opposition politicians have advocated for additional windfall taxes on oil companies, including TotalEnergies, since the war began in late February.
By Nijat Babayev