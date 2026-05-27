TotalEnergies extends fuel price cap in France

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The major oil company TotalEnergies says it will extend ⁠its policy of capping fuel prices at its French service stations through ⁠June as the energy crisis caused by the US-Israel war on Iran continues, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The price caps, first announced in ‌March, will be kept at €1.99 ($2.32) per litre for gasoline and €2.25 per litre for diesel.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure welcomed the decision but told BFM TV he also would not rule out imposing ⁠a new tax on ⁠energy company profits during the surge in prices provoked by the attack on Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Several French ⁠opposition politicians have advocated for additional windfall taxes ⁠on oil companies, including TotalEnergies, ⁠since the war began in late February.

News.Az