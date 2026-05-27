Philippine President Marcos welcomed with state ceremony in Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A welcoming ceremony for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, with the attendance of Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino, and Crown Princess Kiko, News.Az reports, citing The Japan Times.

The ceremony, held at the palace’s Eastern Court, marked the first state guest reception since Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s visit in March last year. It is also the third such ceremony held in Japan’s Reiwa Era, which began in 2019 with the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

During the event, the national anthems of both countries were played, and President Marcos was accorded a guard of honor.

After the ceremony, President Marcos and his wife held talks with the emperor and empress in the Take no Ma audience room at the Imperial Palace.

A state banquet is scheduled to take place at the palace in the evening, with attendees including Prince Hisahito, the 19-year-old son of the crown prince and crown princess, who is currently in his second year at the University of Tsukuba. His participation will mark his first appearance at a state guest reception event.

President Marcos’ visit is the first state guest visit to Japan by a Philippine president since 2015. This year, the Philippines is serving as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and is also marking the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Philippines.

News.Az