XRP price set to explode: $5.50 forecast sparks bullish frenzy ahead of ETF approval

With a strong forecast of $5.50 per token by the end of the year, Standard Chartered believes the XRP price may exceed expectations by 2025, News.Az reports citing Coinfomania.

Driven by ETF approvals, increasing institutional demand, and Ripple’s growing tokenization strategy, the bank’s Global Head of Digital Assets Research, Geoff Kendrick, projects XRP to rise 223 percent over the next eight months. Kendrick also projects XRP surpassing Ethereum’s market value by 2028.

Having solved some regulatory roadblocks, Ripple’s asset might ultimately be ready to explode in the institutional and cross-border financial sectors.

Key Drivers Behind the XRP Network Forecast

Standard Chartered says the XRP price forecast depends on three main drivers: regulatory clarity, institutional access, and Ripple’s expanding role in tokenized finance. Kendrick hopes that XRP ETFs will be approved by the SEC by Q3 2025, hence drawing $4 to $8 billion in investment.

This alone could greatly increase XRP’s appeal to mainstream investors and its liquidity. On the adoption front, Ripple is deepening its footprint in the tokenization sector. Projects involving tokenized U.S. Treasury bond funds and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin show Ripple’s ambition to make the XRP Ledger a financial infrastructure layer.

These moves position XRP to compete directly with platforms like Stellar in digital asset tokenization. Market-wise, the XRP network has closed the gap with Ethereum in terms of infrastructure use cases, though not yet in valuation.

If Kendrick’s $12.50 forecast for 2028 materializes, XRP’s market cap could reach over $1 trillion, enough to challenge Ethereum’s dominance and redefine its place in the digital asset hierarchy. Let’s take a look at XRP price prediction to see how this development impacts the price of XRP.

XRP Price Prediction for April 9, 2025

The 15-minute chart of XRP/USDT shows signs of a potential short-term rebound after a sharp dip toward the $1.74 area. The price has bounced from a key support zone near $1.72–$1.74, which has previously held as a strong demand area. XRP is now trading around $1.78, with early signs of bullish recovery emerging. The RSI has climbed from oversold levels (as low as 20) and currently sits at 47.20, indicating improving momentum.

Chart 1: Analysed by vallijat007, published on TradingView, April 9, 2025

The MACD histogram also shows fading bearish pressure, with the lines attempting a bullish crossover just above the zero line. However, XRP faces stiff resistance near $1.90–$1.95, which acted as a strong ceiling during the last rally. A clear break above this zone could confirm a short-term trend reversal. On the downside, if XRP fails to hold above $1.75, it risks a retest of the $1.70 support. For now, buyers have stepped in at critical levels, but bulls must reclaim $1.85 to shift the short-term outlook convincingly.

Can XRP Deliver on the Hype in 2025?

Standard Chartered’s bullish forecast for XRP price isn’t just speculative; it’s rooted in real developments around regulation, institutional access, and Ripple’s growing role in tokenization. With XRP ETF approval likely on the horizon and new financial products gaining traction, XRP may finally be positioned for a breakout year.

Still, market sentiment, macro conditions, and competition from other chains will shape the outcome. If XRP clears key resistance and institutional inflows begin, its long-awaited breakout could finally materialize.

News.Az