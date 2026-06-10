South Korea's SK Hynix eyes US listing as early as August

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South Korea’s SK Hynix is planning to list its shares in the United States as soon as August, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as the memory chipmaker seeks to capitalize on strong demand for AI-linked stocks and expand its investor base, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to approve SK Hynix’s American depositary receipt (ADR) listing application during the week of June 22, one of the sources said.

Both sources declined to be identified because the information has not been made public.

“SK Hynix plans to issue ADRs within 2026, but the details, including the size and timing, have not yet been decided,” the company said in a statement. The SEC was not immediately available for comment outside business hours.

SK Hynix said in March that it had confidentially filed for a U.S. listing. A source said at the time that the offering could raise as much as $14 billion.

The company, the world’s second-largest memory chipmaker and a key supplier to Nvidia (NVDA.O), has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom due to its strong position in high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI servers.

Its share price has surged 240% this year, and its market value has since May exceeded $1 trillion, making it only the third Asian company after Taiwan’s TSMC and Samsung Electronics to reach that milestone.

Reuters reported last week that SK Hynix had received “tremendously positive” feedback on the plan, citing strong AI demand and its competitive position in the memory chip industry.

An August debut would add another major name to what is expected to be a busy second half for U.S. equity markets, as investors watch a pipeline of AI-related listings including OpenAI and Anthropic, as well as SpaceX’s (SPCX.O) anticipated IPO.

News.Az