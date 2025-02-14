XRP rally to 20$ as Bank of Japan usage of Ripple

XRP’s potential partnership with the Bank of Japan for cross-border payments could drastically increase its use in global transactions, leading to higher institutional demand and possibly pushing its price, News.Az reports citing CoinSpeaker.

As this development unfolds, PlutoChain ($PLUTO) could also draw attention with its hybrid L2 technology that could upgrade BTC’s ecosystem.

Let’s get into the details.

XRP Price Prediction: Could Bank of Japan’s Partnership Drive XRP to New Highs?

SBI Group’s CEO, Yoshitaka Kitao, a long-time advocate for XRP, says that the token could transform remittances in Japan, especially among the country’s large migrant worker population.

Reports suggest that up to 80% of Japanese banks could integrate XRP, significantly reducing transaction costs and expediting cross-border payments. If fully adopted for remittances and settlements, XRP’s trading volumes and liquidity might surge.

Moreover, if Japan’s lead inspires broader adoption across Asia, increased liquidity demand could propel XRP prices even higher. Crypto analyst Farshad Rouhani predicts that by Q1 2025 XRP’s price will likely drive past $10 after Japanese banks adopt XRP for global payments.

PlutoChainHas a New Hybrid Layer-2 Approach That Could Solve Bitcoin’s Biggest Problems

Bitcoin is often criticized for its slow transaction times, steep fees, and network congestion, which make scaling a frustrating challenge for users.

PlutoChain ($PLUTO) could tackle these issues by operating as a hybrid Layer-2 network alongside Bitcoin’s main blockchain. By offloading traffic to its network, PlutoChain could reduce fees, minimize congestion, and improve overall scalability.

With Bitcoin’s 10-minute block time lagging behind competitors like Ethereum and Solana, PlutoChain may offer a significant improvement — processing blocks in just about 2 seconds on its own Layer-2 network. This might allow faster execution of smart contracts while leveraging Bitcoin’s security.

PlutoChain also brings Ethereum’s Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, enabling Ethereum-based projects to integrate with Bitcoin’s ecosystem. This could open the door for applications like DeFi, NFTs, and even AI-based technologies to thrive on Bitcoin’s network.

In testnet trials, PlutoChain has handled up to 43,200 transactions daily without delays, showing potential for high throughput.

Security remains a top priority, with audits from firms such as SolidProof, QuillAudits, and Assure DeFi, alongside regular stress tests to ensure reliability.

The project also prioritizes decentralization through a governance model that allows the community to propose changes and vote on key decisions, giving users a voice in shaping its future.

The Bottom Line

While XRP’s potential integration into Japan’s financial systems could push its price higher, PlutoChain might also capture attention by enabling faster block times, supporting Ethereum-based projects, and reducing congestion.

PlutoChain ($PLUTO) could offer a transformative solution for Bitcoin, potentially addressing its slow transaction speeds and high fees with a hybrid Layer-2 network.

