News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Bank Of Japan
Tag:
Bank Of Japan
Bank of Japan chief signals possible rate increases
05 Jan 2026-12:24
Bank of Japan raises key rate to 30-year high
19 Dec 2025-09:00
Bank of Japan set to raise rates to 30-year high
16 Dec 2025-11:45
Bank of Japan set to raise interest rates in December
04 Dec 2025-10:31
Yen gains on BOJ rate hike speculation; Dollar faces December uncertainty
01 Dec 2025-10:35
BOJ keeps rates at 0.5%, signals possible hike by year-end
30 Oct 2025-09:03
U.S. tariff impact seems to be on horizon, Bank of Japan chief warns
17 Oct 2025-08:50
Bank of Japan keeps key rate unchanged
19 Sep 2025-12:46
Ishiba’s exit puts Bank of Japan under pressure to delay rate hikes
09 Sep 2025-09:59
Japan’s deepening political woes cloud budget and interest rate hike timing
11 Aug 2025-10:46
Latest News
Zambian VP underpins African-led solutions to DR Congo crisis
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Talaud Islands
Iraq eyes global partnerships to boost energy development: PM
An earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's Shamakhi
Suspect detained after six killed in Mississippi, say law enforcement, local media
Moscow witnesses heaviest snowfall in 56 years
What we know about why Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray divides Türkiye
Trump says US must control Greenland to counter Russia, China
Iraq in talks with Chevron over West Qurna 2 oilfield, says Oil minister
Iran intensifies threats against protesters as demonstrations persist
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31