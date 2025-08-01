1,000-year-old pre-Hispanic tomb discovered beneath residential street in Lima - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A gas pipeline project in northern Lima has led to a remarkable archaeological discovery: a pre-Hispanic tomb believed to be over 1,000 years old was unearthed just meters from a residential home, shedding new light on Peru’s ancient Chancay culture.

The human remains were found by workers from gas distribution company Calidda during excavation in the Puente Piedra district. According to company archaeologist Jose Pablo Aliaga, the find includes the body of a man wrapped in burial cloths, accompanied by pottery—strong indicators of a larger burial site, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“The material evidence suggests that it could be a burial of the Chancay culture, from approximately 1,000 to 1,200 years ago,” Aliaga told Reuters.

The Chancay were a coastal civilization known for their distinctive textiles, ceramics, and fishing-based economy. The discovery follows another nearby find just last month, when a mummified woman—estimated to be over 900 years old—was unearthed during similar work.

Archaeologists now believe the area may sit atop a pre-Hispanic cemetery, as multiple burials have been uncovered within a short radius.

“We are probably over a pre-Hispanic cemetery,” Aliaga said. “We found another burial just around the corner from here.”

In Lima, such finds are not uncommon. The capital of 10 million people is home to over 400 archaeological sites, many of which are buried beneath modern urban development. Due to this, companies like Calidda routinely employ archaeologists during infrastructure projects.

In the last 20 years alone, Calidda has reported over 2,200 archaeological discoveries, many attributed to the Chancay culture.

Peru is renowned for its cultural legacy, with iconic landmarks such as Machu Picchu in Cusco and the Nazca Lines in Ica. But discoveries like this one in Lima highlight how much remains hidden beneath the surface of the country’s bustling cities.

