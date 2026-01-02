1 dead, 9 hurt as taxi crashes in downtown Seoul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A woman in her 40s was killed and nine others injured when a taxi collided with two vehicles in central Seoul Friday evening, police said.

The crash occurred around 6:05 p.m. near Jonggak Station. According to authorities, the taxi first hit a car, then a traffic pole at a crosswalk, and finally another vehicle. Pedestrians waiting to cross the street were struck during the incident, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The woman was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest but later died. Among the nine injured, four were hospitalized with pelvic or knee pain, including one Indian national. Three others, including Indonesian nationals, were treated on-site.

Police said the taxi driver, in his late 70s, showed no signs of alcohol or drug use. A witness reported hearing a loud crash and seeing smoke, while emergency responders quickly arrived to assist the victims.

News.Az