10 best cryptocurrencies to invest in July 2025

As the third quarter of 2025 begins, investors are adjusting their crypto portfolios to prepare for a new market rise. Institutional liquidity is slowly returning, Layer-1 innovation is accelerating, and real-world use cases are giving new life to altcoins that were once considered purely speculative. If the first half of the year was about patience, July is about positioning, for narrative-driven momentum and tokens with real technical breakthroughs.

Here are the 10 best cryptocurrencies to watch and invest in during the first week of July. Each has its mix of usefulness, growth potential, and community-driven growth.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Utility Meets Scalable Infrastructure

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) continues to dominate headlines as the most technically ambitious meme coin of 2025. Unlike earlier meme projects, LILPEPE is rolling out a full-fledged Layer-2 blockchain optimized for ultra-low fees, lightning-fast speed, and total resistance to sniper bots. The project is also developing a meme coin launchpad—an ecosystem innovation fueling explosive presale momentum. Now in Stage 4 of its presale, Little Pepe has already raised over $2.5 million and sold more than 2.2 billion tokens, with a new price increase expected at the next milestone. What's driving investor demand is more than just hype. The project is backed by experienced anonymous developers with a proven record in top-performing meme coins and has confirmed listings on two major centralized exchanges at launch. As July begins, LILPEPE is well-positioned to be one of the few meme coins with real tech backing its community narrative—something the market is craving in the wake of saturation.

Aptos (APT): Redefining Web3 Storage Through Shelby

Aptos made a decisive breakout this week, rallying 12% after unveiling Shelby, a decentralized hot storage network created in partnership with Jump Crypto. Shelby challenges the traditional data model by transforming static data into dynamic, on-demand content—something that could redefine how blockchain integrates with Web2 infrastructure, such as content streaming and AI inference.

Aptos positions Shelby as a flywheel of innovation: usage generates value, value creates new digital assets, and those assets drive further capital inflow. The fundamentals look strong with contributors like Metaplex and Story Protocol supporting its development and early settlement running on Aptos (though Shelby is chain-agnostic). Technically, APT is testing resistance around $5.73; bulls could drive the price toward $6.15 in early July if this level flips to support.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Legacy Meme Power with Evolving Utility

Despite a recent downturn, Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the most recognized meme coins in the world—and it’s not resting on brand recognition alone. The SHIB ecosystem continues to evolve with the introduction of the Shibarium Layer-2 network and integrations with DeFi and NFT utilities. Though the price has dipped in recent weeks, SHIB has proven it can bounce back on short notice when the meme coin sector heats up.

With a current market cap of over $6.6 billion, SHIB is the meme coin benchmark—but in July, investors may increasingly compare it against newcomers like Little Pepe, which combine meme appeal with next-generation infrastructure. Still, for traders seeking a familiar brand with a large and loyal community, SHIB remains an important hold.

Injective (INJ): The Silent Power Move Ahead of Injective Summit

INJ jumps 26% in a week, reclaiming $12 ahead of Injective Summit 2025, a potential breakout catalyst. Analysts are watching a possible breakout above $15 as Injective completes its "Power of Three" setup—a pattern hinting at massive bullish follow-through.

Technically, INJ has already broken out of a multi-month descending wedge and held the $11.5-$11.6 support zone. The upcoming summit could bring new integrations or product launches that further solidify Injective’s DeFi narrative. If the broader market continues to recover, INJ may lead the Layer-1 sector into Q3.

Sei (SEI): State-Backed Momentum from Wyoming’s Stablecoin

Sei catapulted into the spotlight with a 47% daily gain after Wyoming selected its blockchain infrastructure for the upcoming WYST stablecoin. This unexpected announcement gave SEI both political relevance and institutional tailwinds—something rare for a Cosmos-based project that had previously flown under the radar.

Beyond the news catalyst, Sei has been exhibiting robust on-chain activity: daily users are up 180%, transactions have increased by 20%, and TVL has doubled to $542 million since March. Investors are also watching developments around a potential SEI-focused ETF proposal. As governments experiment with digital currencies, Sei’s role in real-world implementation could make it one of the biggest Layer-1 surprises of 2025.

Sui (SUI): At a Technical Crossroads After a Steep Correction

Sui is currently at a technical inflection point. After slipping to $2.68—the lowest since April—the token is attempting to recover above the $2.78 support. The daily chart displays a descending triangle breakdown, but the RSI shows a bullish divergence, hinting that bears may be losing strength.

The decline in derivatives Open Interest and the long/short ratio under 1 signals caution, but a recovery above $3 could set the stage for a rally toward $3.55. While the short-term outlook remains fragile, investors with a medium-term thesis may find value in Sui’s ecosystem, particularly if activity on its smart contract layer picks up in July.

Cardano (ADA): Undervalued but Still Bearish

Cardano is facing a tough technical environment. Despite a 1% uptick recently, ADA remains in a falling channel and is struggling to hold above its 50-period EMA. The MVRV ratio has slipped to -12.27%, indicating that most investors are now in the red—a classic sign of undervaluation and bearish market sentiment.

Open interest is declining, and long liquidations have vastly outpaced shorts. If ADA fails to hold $0.55, a dip toward $0.50 becomes likely. On the upside, bulls need to break through the $0.63 level to challenge the downtrend. July may not be ADA’s month unless macro market conditions improve dramatically.

Hyperliquid (HYPE): Short Squeeze Scenario Building

Hyperliquid is attracting speculative interest after falling over 30% from its all-time high of $45. Still, the derivatives market paints an intriguing picture. Short liquidations have outpaced long liquidations by over 3-to-1, and Open Interest remains elevated at $1.74 billion. Traders are positioning for a possible short squeeze. Key resistance remains at $37. If the price breaks above $40, it could initiate a bullish reversal; however support at $30 must remain intact. If tensions between countries remain low and liquidity returns to altcoins, HYPE could quickly regain ground, similar to its earlier success this year.

Stellar (XLM): Ready for a Technical Breakout

XLM is quietly forming a bullish structure, trading near $0.241 after recovering nearly 6% this week. A daily close above $0.253 would confirm a breakout, possibly setting the stage for a run to $0.285. The long-to-short ratio of 1.11 and positive funding rates indicate that traders are starting to position for upside.

Momentum indicators, such as MACD, are approaching a bullish crossover, and the RSI is edging upward. July could see a renewed push from Stellar, especially if macro DeFi sentiment strengthens. Still, failure to break $0.253 could send the token back to $0.225.

Bonk (BONK): The Meme Coin with Long-Term Vision

Bonk may seem like a meme coin initially, but long-term forecasts suggest a very different picture. Telegaon's AI-driven predictions say that BONK could be worth as much as $0.00405 by 2030 and $0.078 by 2040. These models are based on speculation, but they show that more people believe BONK will stay in Solana's meme ecosystem.

BONK benefits from high community engagement and consistent usage across Solana-based platforms. While not a short-term momentum play like LILPEPE, it holds potential for long-term portfolios looking to capture meme exposure with strategic upside.

Conclusion: July Is for Positioning, Not Reacting

The crypto market isn't just about hype anymore in July 2025. It's about which projects are being built, growing, or working with how people use them in the real world. Little Pepe is the meme coin revolutionizing the market. Aptos, Sei, and Injective demonstrate that infrastructure and innovative ideas remain crucial in a market driven by emotions.

This list introduces you to a diverse range of stories, from meme culture to decentralized storage, the application of stablecoins in the real world, and the capabilities of Layer-1. In a month expected to shape the Q3 trend, timing your entries now could define your returns in the months ahead.

