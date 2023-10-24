100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev celebrated in Chapel Hill, US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sancar Turkish Cultural and Community Center located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the U.S. has hosted an event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Khazar Ibrahim, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the United States, world-famous scientist, Nobel laureate Aziz Sanjar together with his wife, Pam Hemminger, Mayor of Chapel Hill, Fatih Ozturk, Deputy Head of Mission at Turkish Embassy, Ramin Mammadov, former U.S. Congressional Candidate from North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, representatives of the local, Turkish, Pakistani and Jewish communities attended the event organized by the Azerbaijan Friendship Organization with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event started with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, then the participants of the event commemorated the dear memory of the martyrs who died for the freedom and territorial integrity of the two countries.

Adika Iqbal, head of the Azerbaijan Friendship Organization, delivered opening speech and welcomed the participants.

The event continued with the screening of a documentary film about Heydar Aliyev’s life and activity. The speakers also stressed incomparable services of the outstanding statesman for the preservation and strengthening of the independence of Azerbaijan and shared their memories about him. They congratulated Azerbaijanis on the occasion of the complete restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as on the Day of Restoration of Independence.

In the artistic part of the event, Azerbaijani singer Almakhanim Ahmadli performed mugham and national songs. The “Baku-Tabriz-Istanbul” choir group performed the song “Azerbaijan, you are mine”, while dance groups performed the dance “Shusha’s mountain”.

Interesting books and a photo exhibition reflecting Heydar Aliyev’s centenary anniversary were demonstrated as part of the event.

News.Az